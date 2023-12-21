After Sanjay Singh, a close aide of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh won the WFI presidential elections with huge margin, wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik expressed disappointment on Thursday.

Vinesh Phogat said that the future of wrestling is dark. Recalling the protest against sexual harrasment accused Brij Bhushan Singh, Vinesh Phogat said that all the efforts made to make wrestling a safe space for women went in vain after Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's close partner has been elected as WFI President.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat said that they had minimal expectations from the elections, but they had a hope of getting justice.

“It's saddening that the future of wrestling is in the dark. To whom shall we convey our grief? We are still fighting," Vinesh Phogat said at a press conference held after the announcement of WFI President elections result on Thursday.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!