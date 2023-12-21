comScore
‘Future is dark’: Vinesh Phogat, other wrestlers disappointed as Brij Bhushan's aide becomes WFI President

 Livemint

After Brij Bhushan Sing's aide, Sanjay Singh, became the president of WFI, wrestlers Sakshi Malik Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia expressed disappointment

Sanjay Singh (right) won Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president elections on Thursday. (PTI)Premium
Sanjay Singh (right) won Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president elections on Thursday. (PTI)

After Sanjay Singh, a close aide of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh won the WFI presidential elections with huge margin, wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik expressed disappointment on Thursday.

Vinesh Phogat said that the future of wrestling is dark. Recalling the protest against sexual harrasment accused Brij Bhushan Singh, Vinesh Phogat said that all the efforts made to make wrestling a safe space for women went in vain after Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's close partner has been elected as WFI President.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat said that they had minimal expectations from the elections, but they had a hope of getting justice.  

“It's saddening that the future of wrestling is in the dark. To whom shall we convey our grief?  We are still fighting," Vinesh Phogat said at a press conference held after the announcement of WFI President elections result on Thursday.

Published: 21 Dec 2023, 05:15 PM IST
