‘Future is dark’: Vinesh Phogat, other wrestlers disappointed as Brij Bhushan's aide becomes WFI President
After Brij Bhushan Sing's aide, Sanjay Singh, became the president of WFI, wrestlers Sakshi Malik Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia expressed disappointment
After Sanjay Singh, a close aide of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh won the WFI presidential elections with huge margin, wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik expressed disappointment on Thursday.
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat said that they had minimal expectations from the elections, but they had a hope of getting justice.
“It's saddening that the future of wrestling is in the dark. To whom shall we convey our grief? We are still fighting," Vinesh Phogat said at a press conference held after the announcement of WFI President elections result on Thursday.
