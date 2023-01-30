Future mobility must be sustainable in economy, ecology and environment: Gadkari1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 04:32 PM IST
The minister underlined the steps taken by the government to facilitate the use of ethanol, methanol, bio-CNG, bio-LNG electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles
New Delhi: The government is progressing on the policy of adopting import substitutes, cost-effective, pollution-free and indigenous fuels for the transport sector, said Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari.
