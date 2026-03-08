‘Future of Bihar’ Nishant Kumar lauds father Nitish Kumar, greets party workers as he joins JD(U): Video

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar on Sunday officially became a part of the Janata Dal (United), signalling a historic change in Bihar’s political landscape.

Kumar joined the party and later addressed its workers. During his speech, he praised his father, Nitish Kumar, for his two decades of service to the state. Bihar minister Ratnesh Sada called Nishant Kumar the "future of Bihar".

“I thank everyone. I will try to live up to the trust you all have placed in me. I, the entire Bihar and the entire country are proud of what my father has done in the last 20 years,” Kumar said.

Nishant Kumar greeted the party workers as soon as he reached the JD (U) office in Patna.

Its National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha was also present on the occasion.

'It was the decision of JDU workers' Union Minister and NDA's Rajya Sabha candidate Ram Nath Thakur told ANI that Nishant Kumar is joining the party to remain connected with the people.

“It was the decision of JDU workers and the common people that Nishant Kumar (son of CM Nitish Kumar) join the JDU and listen to the voice of the people... It is for the same reason that he is taking JDU membership today... It was his (BiharChief Minister Nitish Kumar's) wish to go to the Rajya Sabha...”

"This is Bihar's future, and we will complete and demonstrate the work that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has left unfinished," Sada told ANI.

Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh conveyed his “best wishes” to Nishant Kumar for his political journey.

On Saturday, Nishant Kumar also met senior party leaders and young MLAs at the residence of Sanjay Kumar Jha. During the meeting, discussions focused on the party’s future strategy and the way forward as party chief Nitish Kumar prepares to shift to the Centre with a Rajya Sabha seat.

Nishant’s entry into politics comes at a time of a significant transition initiated by his father.

On Thursday, March 5, Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha, indicating the conclusion of his record-breaking tenure as Chief Minister.