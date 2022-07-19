Future on hold: Urban India struggling to cover daily expenses, losing purchasing power2 min read . 04:51 PM IST
According to Kantar's Global Issues Barometer, urban Indian consumers are investing less money in their savings accounts.
The rising cost of living is affecting the big life plans of 76% of urban consumers, according to Kantar's Global Issues Barometer. As a result of rising fuel, food, and beverage prices as well as high family expenses, urban Indian consumers are investing less money in their savings accounts.
More spending cuts are made by consumers on more expensive things like mobile phones, durables, and cars. In addition, they are prioritising the "here and now" rather than future savings for their retirement or the schooling of their children. This is why life plans and the expense of living are becoming more and more of a concern.
According to the report, many are finding it difficult to cover their daily expenses. Up to 35% of consumers reported that their household's financial condition was getting worse, and 46% of them thought that the country's overall economic outlook was bad right now. Consumers no longer have as much purchasing power due to retail inflation. Urban consumers are pushing themselves harder and delaying their "big plans" in order to make up for this.
People are cutting back and exercising caution, but they remain upbeat about the future. Indian consumers are more likely than their counterparts worldwide to think they will receive greater raises and that appraisals will outpace inflation. So, even though rising costs are being felt, the economic outlook is bright. Customers will maintain their cautious optimism.
Indians feel that the government, the general public and businesses should all take responsibility for addressing the financial crisis, contrary to what consumers throughout the world think.
Indians are currently most concerned about the invasion of Ukraine, followed by economic concerns and the rising cost of life. Except for China, where lockdowns are currently being lifted, COVID-19 is no longer regarded as a critical issue like it is in the rest of the world. However, 37% of respondents named the war as their greatest concern right now, followed by 29% who stated economic challenges. Concerns about the environment and the climate have also risen to the top three.
