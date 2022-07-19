Indians are currently most concerned about the invasion of Ukraine, followed by economic concerns and the rising cost of life. Except for China, where lockdowns are currently being lifted, COVID-19 is no longer regarded as a critical issue like it is in the rest of the world. However, 37% of respondents named the war as their greatest concern right now, followed by 29% who stated economic challenges. Concerns about the environment and the climate have also risen to the top three.

