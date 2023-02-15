‘Future promoters eroded ₹60,000 cr of public wealth’
InGovern said the Future Group has more retail shareholders than Adani and the loss of public wealth is larger
Mumbai: InGovern Research Services, a proxy advisory firm, on Wednesday approached the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) seeking a forensic investigation of Future Group, which ran the erstwhile BigBazaar retail chain.
