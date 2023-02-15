‘Future promoters eroded 60,000 cr of public wealth’

Responding to the allegations made by InGovern, Biyani said, “We have been a victim of extraordinary circumstances and situation created by covid , dispute with Amazon and then Reliance’s action and the scheme of arrangement not going through. The Board of Future Retail is suspended without any powers and if it helps in any way the resolution of the company, we are more than willing to take the resignation back and be a part of the board. Irrespective, the erstwhile management of the company is doing its best to help to the best of its ability to do whatsoever in their capacity", he said.

