Future retail growth will be led by online-offline synergy

Bengaluru: The next phase of retail evolution in India will be led by the convergence of online and traditional channels, a digitally enabled ecosystem and rising adoption of digital platforms by consumers.

Given that the pandemic brought the entire retail sector closer, a report released by IT industry body Nasscom and retail consultancy Technopak Advisors said that online + offline collaboration (O+O) will be a significant growth driver.

The emergence of the O+O market is seen as a rising collaboration digitally enabled retail stores including both neighbourhood kirana and modern trade stores along with e-tail.

According to the report ‘Retail 4.0’ O+O enabled sales will touch the $640 billion-mark by 2030, with digitally enabled retail’s contributing 43% to the overall retail pie. The O+O retail model is likely to contribute around $8 billion in incremental Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection, accounting for 37% of the retail sector’s total tax contribution in the same period.

From an estimated $2.1 billion in 2020, O+O enabled exports have the potential to reach nearly $125 billion by 2030. In addition, the retail sector which is expected add 25 million new jobs over the next ten years, the reports estimates that nearly 50 per cent of these jobs will be supported by the O+O model.

Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog said, “…The pandemic backed by ever-changing consumer preference has accelerated the adoption of online and offline play that will define the next phase of retail growth in the country. This will create enormous potential in terms of job growth, exports, and an inclusive retail ecosystem with great participation of MSMEs. Going forward, technology will be the key driver of retail evolution in the future."

Kant, who unveiled the report virtually also said the government is in process of formulating the national retail trade policy that will not only create a conducive environment for retail trade but will also simplify policies hindering the growth of the sector in the country.

“…Retail 4.0 is rapidly evolving to O+O retail models that will bring incremental economic contribution, job growth, and exports. To achieve this, a greater need for collaboration among retail stakeholders, policymakers, and supporting sectors for tech-awareness will be the key, which will accelerate the sector’s growth in the years to come," Debjani Ghosh, president, Nasscom said.

As the O+O model matures, both online and offline retailer will digitize point-of-sale (PoS), in-store operations, inventory tracking. Those who employ ways to device-agnostic buying and location-specific delivery stand to benefit, the report said.

Nasscom has also recommended that for wider adoption of digital payments by medium and small sellers, the policy makers should address key barriers and incentivize adoption of digital payments, including measures such as providing MSME-specific tax relief and bringing parity between online and offline business on tax costs and compliances.

