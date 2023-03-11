Future Retail Insolvency: ‘Directors caused over ₹14,800 cr loss to creditors’2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Future Retail was dragged into insolvency proceedings by its lender Bank of India after it defaulted on loans.
Debt-ridden Future Retail Ltd, which is facing insolvency proceedings, on Friday said that its Resolution Professional has filed an application before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against the former and present directors of the company for causing a loss of ₹14,809.44 crore to creditors.
