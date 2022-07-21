Future scorching: Average temperature in India to grow by 4.4 degrees celsius3 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 11:00 PM IST
India’s summer heat waves are likely to triple or quadruple due to climate change, as per IFPRI report.
According to a survey, the average temperature in India is expected to climb by 2.4 to 4.4 degrees Celsius by the year 2100, and summer heat waves are expected to triple or quadruple by that time. The average land productivity is falling as the temperature rises, according to the latest data from the US-based IFPRI on July 21.