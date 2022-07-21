Future scorching: Average temperature in India to grow by 4.4 degrees celsius

Although national policies differ, the Paris Agreement on climate change has been ratified by all governments in the region, according to the statement. The COVID-19 has resulted in a major decrease in investments connected to climate change, it was stated, and all South Asian nations are lagging in taking key crucial initiatives that would directly contribute to both climate change adaptation and mitigation in the region. According to the paper, the century-long temperature rise in South Asia has been extensively recorded, and the future outlook is bleak.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}