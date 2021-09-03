The High Court has ordered attachment of the assets of Future Coupons Private Limited (FCPL), FRL, Kishore Biyani and 10 others promoters on March 18. It had also asked the FRL and its associates to file an affidavit detailing their assets within one month and show cause as to why they should not be detained under civil prison for three months for violating the Singapore EA's order.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}