FY21 passenger revenue to fall 72% YoY on covid disruptions: Rail board chairman

NEW DELHI: With covid-19 disrupting train services across the country, Indian Railways is bracing for a massive 72% year-on-year drop in its passenger segment revenue this fiscal at ₹15,000 crore, railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said on Friday.

Currently, the railways is running more than 5,100 trains across the country, including 1,089 mail express trains, 3,696 suburban train services. While passenger train services have resumed, the national transporter’s plan to introduce all the trains is on hold due to covid-19 related concerns.

“We are facing losses on passenger revenue. As of today, revenue from the passenger segment is ₹4,600 crore, 87% down on year," Yadav said in a virtual briefing.

On the brighter side, Yadav expects higher freight revenue and loading this year, despite covid-19 related disruption. In 2019-20, freight earnings totalled ₹1.34 trillion.

Budget estimates had pegged earnings from freight at ₹1.47 trillion for 2020-21, while passenger revenue was expected to grow to ₹61,000 crore. Railway ministry officials had earlier said these estimates were being re-worked due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country.

According to official data, during April-November, freight loading fell 3.8% on year to 751.97 million tonne. Yadav said as of 16 December, freight loading was up 10% on year at 59.94 million tonne.

“Till today, revenue loss is ₹9,000 crore. Revenue deficit is 10% till now," he added.

