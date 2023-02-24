FY23 to set record for loco, coach production

The national transporter has produced a record number of locomotives and coaches up to January-end of this fiscal year, with officials now claiming that FY23 will establish a new record surpassing even the annual target of 5,896 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches and 1,960 locomotives. “Under Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, the Railways is giving thrust on manufacturing. This has not only resulted in existing railway manufacturing units bringing new technology and stepping up production but also a whole host of other rolling stocks, including production of Vande Bharat Trains getting a boost," an official aware of the development said.