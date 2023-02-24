FY23 to set record for loco, coach production

FY23 to set record for loco, coach production1 min read . 24 Feb 2023
Indian Railways is poised to achieve record production of locomotives and rail coaches by the end of the fiscal year amid an increased focus on manufacturing that has boosted output across all six production units.
The national transporter has produced a record number of locomotives and coaches up to January-end of this fiscal year, with officials now claiming that FY23 will establish a new record surpassing even the annual target of 5,896 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches and 1,960 locomotives. “Under Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, the Railways is giving thrust on manufacturing. This has not only resulted in existing railway manufacturing units bringing new technology and stepping up production but also a whole host of other rolling stocks, including production of Vande Bharat Trains getting a boost," an official aware of the development said.
According to official data, Indian Railways’ production units have in all produced 785 electric locomotives in FY 2022-23 till 31 January.
With the production line already at an advanced stage, more than 400 locos will be rolled out in the last two months of the fiscal to surpass the annual target set for FY23.
The production from three loco production units at Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), and Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) stood at 344, 286, and 155 locomotives, respectively, up to 31 January.
