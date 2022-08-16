FYUP, new admission process on agenda: DU executive council to meet on 18 August

FYUP, new admission process on agenda: DU executive council to meet on 18 August1 min read . 07:16 PM IST
Delhi University's Executive Council to meet on August 18 with agenda to discuss about FYUP syllabi and new admission policy
The highest decision making body of Delhi University that is Executive Council will hold its meeting on 18 August to discuss on myriad issues, including first-semester syllabi of the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) and new admission process through CUET scores.
The agenda also includes discussion on revised fee structure for undergraduate courses approved by Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh in July.
The Academic Council of DU had its meeting on 3 August, in which it approved the first-semester syllabi of the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) based on the newly introduced Under Graduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF).
The Academic Council also gave its nod to a new process to admit students to undergraduate courses based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. These decisions are yet to be given a green flag by the Executive Council.
The Executive Council will also deliberate on the recommendations of the Skill Enhancement Courses (SEC) Committee regarding 43 courses to be implemented from academic year 2022-23 under UGCF.
Besides, the resolution for the approval of 24 value-addition courses to start from this academic year will also be on the table.
The Academic Council had suggested that given the special needs of the students with disability, suitable modifications to be made in the curriculum, mode of instruction and assessment. The Executive Council in the upcoming meeting will consider these recommendations.
To keep the channel open for the betterment of the syllabi, the academic council members also decided that the members of the committee can submit their suggestions or comments to the vice-chancellor at any stage.
Whether the vice-chancellor is authorised to make suitable modifications/ addition to these syllabi and to frame the guidelines for a mode of instruction/assessment and examination will be decided by the Executive Council.
With inputs from PTI
