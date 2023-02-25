G20 agree on debt resolution of weak countries; Russia, China do not back condemnation of war on Ukraine
- With the two nations not agreeing on two paragraphs on the war taken from the G20 Bali Leaders’ Declaration last November, which highlighted the war's impact on global economic recovery
G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on Saturday agreed on the language for debt resolution of vulnerable countries and decided to set up a panel to review multilateral development banks but China and Russia did not agree on parts of the meeting's outcome document condemning Russia's war on Ukraine, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman who co-chaired the meeting told reporters.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×