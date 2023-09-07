G20 agrees to grant permanent membership to African Union: Report

G20 grants permanent membership to African Union, giving it the same status as the European Union.

Ahead of the G20 Summit, the member nations of the group have agreed to grant permanent membership to the African Union, a continental body of 55 member states, Bloomberg agency news reported. With this, the African Union has earned the same status as the European Union.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written a letter to the G20 nations in which he proposed that the African Union be given full, permanent membership of the bloc at the upcoming summit in New Delhi. Countries like Germany, Brazil, and Canada have also expressed their support for African Union membership to the G20.

At present, the G20 group comprises 19 countries and the European Union.

Besides, the G20 this year has also invited nine non-member countries, including Bangladesh, Singapore, Spain, and Nigeria, and international organisations such as the United Nations, World Health Organization, the World Bank, and the IMF on the 9 and 10 September Summit.

The inclusion of African Unions into G20 is expected to be announced during the weekends. Mint could not independently confirm the news.

WHAT IS THE G20? The world's 20 major countries formed an economic grouping after the Asian financial crisis in 1999 with the understanding that such crises could no longer be contained within a nation's borders and required better international economic cooperation.

The bloc currently accounts for 80% of global gross domestic production (GDP) and 75% of international trade.

G20 MEMBERS The G20 members include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

G20 THEME India's G20 theme is derived from the Sanskrit phrase "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" which translates to "The World is One Family".

G20 AGENDAS Under India's year-long presidency, the bloc has centred discussions around more loans to developing nations from multilateral institutions, reforming international debt architecture, regulations on cryptocurrency and the impact of geopolitical uncertainties on food and energy security.