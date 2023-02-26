G20 aims for global deal on MNC taxing rights in H1 2023
The G20 chair’s summary and outcome document issued after the meet said world leaders will continue to cooperate for a globally fair, sustainable and modern international tax system which is fit for the 21st century
New Delhi: World leaders are considering a multilateral legal agreement on fairer reallocation of taxation rights for the largest multilateral enterprises, including digital economy companies, in the first half of this year, according to an arrangement by G20 finance ministers and central bank governors at the end of a two-day meeting in Bengaluru on Saturday.
