G20 aims for global deal on MNC taxing rights in H1 2023

According to OECD, pillar one will ensure a fairer distribution of profits and taxing rights among countries with respect to the largest multinational enterprises, including digital firms. It would reallocate some taxing rights over MNEs from their home countries to the markets where they have business activities to earn profits, regardless of whether the firms have a physical presence there. Under pillar one, taxing rights on over $125 billion of profits are expected to be reallocated to market jurisdictions every year. The second pillar seeks to put a floor on competition over corporate income tax, through the introduction of a global minimum corporate tax rate that countries can use to protect their tax base. The global minimum corporate income tax will have a minimum rate of 15% and is estimated to generate $150 billion in additional global tax revenues annually, as per OECD.