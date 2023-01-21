G20: Bengaluru to host first Environment Working Group meeting from 9 February1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 06:21 PM IST
Thirteen working groups and two initiatives will meet under India’s presidency to discuss priorities and provide recommendations
New Delhi: The first meeting of the Environment, Climate & Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) under the Sherpa Track of G20 will be held in Bengaluru from 9-11 February, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) said in a statement.
