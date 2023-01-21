G20: Bengaluru to host first Environment Working Group meeting from 9 February

Leading to the first meeting in Bengaluru, Mysuru Zoo in coordination with Central Zoo Authority organised a two-day National Conference for Zoo Directors of India on January 18-19. The Mysuru zoo was chosen as a venue to focus on best practices in zoo management. It is one of two self-sustaining zoos in India with the unique concept of the adoption of zoo animals, which started in this zoo. The conference mainly focused on ‘Master Planning and Building the National Capacity for species Management and Conservation Breeding’.

