G20 can work on pragmatic solution for global challenges: Minister Anurag Thakur

The meeting will finalise the communique that will be endorsed by G20 finance ministers and central bank governors during their first meeting under India’s presidency on 24 and 25 February. It will centre around the need for coordination among major economies to address global inflationary challenges and the tough macroeconomic environment. It will cover issues like leveraging digital public infrastructure for advancing financial inclusion and productivity gains, financing resilient, inclusive, and sustainable cities for tomorrow, and strengthening multilateral development banks to address shared global challenges like sustainable development goals.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}