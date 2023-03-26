G20 climate sustainability working group to discuss land degradation, ecosystem restoration

G20 climate sustainability working group to discuss land degradation, ecosystem restoration2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 09:20 PM IST
The three-day meeting would focus on encouraging resource efficiency and circular economy and promoting a sustainable and climate resilient Blue economy
NEW DELHI : The G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) will meet at Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Monday to discuss on thematic areas including arresting land degradation, accelerating ecosystem restoration & enriching biodiversity.
