G20 climate sustainability working group to discuss land degradation, ecosystem restoration

2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 09:20 PM IST Livemint
The three-day meeting would focus on encouraging resource efficiency and circular economy and promoting a sustainable and climate resilient Blue economy

NEW DELHI : The G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) will meet at Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Monday to discuss on thematic areas including arresting land degradation, accelerating ecosystem restoration & enriching biodiversity.

130 delegates from G20 member countries along with 11 invitee countries and 14 international organizations will take part in this second G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting. The three-day (27-29 March 2023) meeting would also focus on encouraging resource efficiency and circular economy and promoting a sustainable and climate resilient Blue economy. 

Special presentations on major initiatives like Namami Gange, Climate Resilient Infrastructure, Participatory Ground Water Management, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Swachh Bharat Mission will also be made during the meeting. Darshana Vikram Jardosh, union minister of state (railways & textiles) is expected to inaugurate the meeting on 28 March, said a statment from the union ministry of ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

The delegates will get an opportunity to witness a mix of modernity and tradition during the excursions, organised as a part of the meeting, it said. 

The conference will commence with a side event on water resources management led by the ministry of jal shakti, where G20 member countries will make presentations on best practices on this subject. The final day will feature more technical sessions and a discussion on the outline of the final ministerial communique. 

Various organizations under ministry of jal shakti will also put up stalls on themes including Atal Bhujal Yojana, Swach Bharat Abhiyan, Jal Jeevan Mission, Namame Gange, Jal Shakti Abhiyan, National Water Mission etc during the meeting showcasing and sharing the high-quality work with the delegates.

The statement said that the 2nd ECSWG meeting is a critical step in fostering the efforts of the G20 countries, invitee countries, and international organizations towards a sustainable and resilient future.

