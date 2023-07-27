New Delhi: The G20 countries are set to launch the Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy Industry Coalition (RECEIC) today, according to an official statement. The announcement is scheduled to be made on the sidelines of the 4th environment and climate sustainability working group meeting and ministerial talks taking place in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The RECEIC, conceived during India’s G20 Presidency, is an industry-led initiative with a global focus on promoting resource efficiency and circular economy practices. Designed as an autonomous body, the coalition is projected to continue operations beyond India’s G20 tenure, thereby facilitating a sustainable environmental impact.

The coalition includes “39 founding members from 11 different nations." The RECEIC is designed to be a platform for knowledge and best practice exchange, fostering sustainable practices among its participating industries. Its core principles revolve around partnership for impact, technology cooperation, and finance for scalability.

The launch ceremony will be conducted by India’s Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister, Bhupender Yadav, in the presence of the EU Environment Commissioner and ministers from Canada, France, Italy, Denmark, Mauritius, and the UAE.