G20 nations to launch Resource Efficiency Circular Economy Industry Coalition today1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 03:17 PM IST
The RECEIC, conceived during India’s G20 Presidency, is an industry-led initiative with a global focus on promoting resource efficiency and circular economy practices
New Delhi: The G20 countries are set to launch the Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy Industry Coalition (RECEIC) today, according to an official statement. The announcement is scheduled to be made on the sidelines of the 4th environment and climate sustainability working group meeting and ministerial talks taking place in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
