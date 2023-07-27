Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ News / India/  G20 nations to launch Resource Efficiency Circular Economy Industry Coalition today

G20 nations to launch Resource Efficiency Circular Economy Industry Coalition today

1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 03:17 PM IST Livemint

The RECEIC, conceived during India’s G20 Presidency, is an industry-led initiative with a global focus on promoting resource efficiency and circular economy practices

Designed as an autonomous body, the coalition is projected to continue operations beyond India’s G20 tenure (Photo: HT)

New Delhi: The G20 countries are set to launch the Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy Industry Coalition (RECEIC) today, according to an official statement. The announcement is scheduled to be made on the sidelines of the 4th environment and climate sustainability working group meeting and ministerial talks taking place in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

New Delhi: The G20 countries are set to launch the Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy Industry Coalition (RECEIC) today, according to an official statement. The announcement is scheduled to be made on the sidelines of the 4th environment and climate sustainability working group meeting and ministerial talks taking place in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The RECEIC, conceived during India’s G20 Presidency, is an industry-led initiative with a global focus on promoting resource efficiency and circular economy practices. Designed as an autonomous body, the coalition is projected to continue operations beyond India’s G20 tenure, thereby facilitating a sustainable environmental impact.

The RECEIC, conceived during India’s G20 Presidency, is an industry-led initiative with a global focus on promoting resource efficiency and circular economy practices. Designed as an autonomous body, the coalition is projected to continue operations beyond India’s G20 tenure, thereby facilitating a sustainable environmental impact.

The coalition includes “39 founding members from 11 different nations." The RECEIC is designed to be a platform for knowledge and best practice exchange, fostering sustainable practices among its participating industries. Its core principles revolve around partnership for impact, technology cooperation, and finance for scalability.

The coalition includes “39 founding members from 11 different nations." The RECEIC is designed to be a platform for knowledge and best practice exchange, fostering sustainable practices among its participating industries. Its core principles revolve around partnership for impact, technology cooperation, and finance for scalability.

The launch ceremony will be conducted by India’s Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister, Bhupender Yadav, in the presence of the EU Environment Commissioner and ministers from Canada, France, Italy, Denmark, Mauritius, and the UAE.

The launch ceremony will be conducted by India’s Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister, Bhupender Yadav, in the presence of the EU Environment Commissioner and ministers from Canada, France, Italy, Denmark, Mauritius, and the UAE.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 03:17 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.