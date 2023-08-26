G20 Culture Ministers' meet: Modi says heritage vital asset for economic growth

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underscored the critical role of heritage in driving economic growth and fostering international cooperation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing the G20 Culture Ministers' Meeting via video link, Modi emphasized the unifying potential of culture in bridging diverse backgrounds and perspectives. He highlighted the profound significance of the G20 Culture Ministers' Group's work for the betterment of humanity.

The prime minister extended a warm welcome to the dignitaries gathered virtually in Varanasi, a city known for its historical and spiritual significance, and also his own parliamentary constituency.

He cited India's efforts to map its cultural assets and artists at both national and village levels. The prime minister also spotlighted the nation's endeavors, such as tribal museums showcasing the vibrant culture of India's tribal communities and the unique Prime Ministers' Museum in New Delhi, dedicated to India's democratic heritage. Furthermore, he mentioned the ambitious 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat' National Museum project, which, upon completion, will stand as the world's largest museum showcasing India's history and culture spanning over 5,000 years.

Highlighting heritage as a vital economic asset, the prime minister echoed India's ethos of 'Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi' (Development and Heritage). He spotlighted India's 2,000-year-old craft heritage, featuring nearly 3,000 unique arts and crafts. PM Modi lauded the 'One District, One Product' initiative, which promotes Indian crafts while fostering self-reliance.

The prime minister expressed confidence in the efforts of G20 nations to promote cultural and creative industries, citing their potential to facilitate inclusive economic development and support creativity and innovation. He announced the upcoming launch of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, with an initial outlay of 1.8 billion dollars, aimed at supporting traditional artisans and preserving India's rich cultural heritage.