NEW DELHI : The first Culture Working Group meet, under India’s G-20 Presidency, will be held in Madhya Pradesh’s temple town Khujaraho from 22 to 25 February.

The CWG will evolve through four meetings in four historic cities of India and steer the G20 discourse on four priority areas. India’s CWG will reflect the emergence of Culture as a prominent theme on the global stage, it will adopt ‘Culture’ to renew multilateral and multicultural cooperation at all levels and will aim to forward this ideal and inform future global cultural policies and initiatives.

Briefing the media about the upcoming First G20 Culture Group (CWG) meeting, Culture secretary Govind Mohan said , “India is so rich and diverse in culture that the cultural engagements acquire their own significance and importance. The overarching theme of G20 is that of “Vasudev Kutumbakam"- One Earth · One Family · One Future’. Ministry of Culture has developed a robust programme of cultural projects inspired by India’s G20 theme of “Vasudev Kutumbakam".

The secretary further explained that India’s G20 Culture Track is predicated on the idea of ‘Culture for LiFE’- environmentally conscious lifestyle as a campaign for sustainable living.

Govind Mohan also said that the Culture Working group will have four meetings and they will be held in Khajuraho, Bhubaneshwar, Hampi and the final location, is yet to be decided. He also informed that for Khajuraho, the theme is “Protection and Restitution of Cultural Property".

“This cultural working group meeting in Khajuraho will also have an exhibition which will be organized at the Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Centre, which will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy along with the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan," he added.

Govind Mohan informed that cultural programs will be organised on the occasion including the Khajuraho Dance Festival Cultural performances . The delegates will also visit the Western Group of Temples, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. They will also be taken to Panna Tiger Reserve. More than 125 delegates will attend the meeting.

An ancient city, Khajuraho is known for its majestic temples and elaborate sculptures. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Khajuraho Group of Monuments, was constructed by the Chandela Dynasty between 950-1050 AD.

The aesthetic of the Nagara-style architecture, ornamented with the intricate and detailed sculptures, acts like a window into the socio-cultural practices of the time. According to historical records, there were 85 temples in the temple site in Khajuraho, covering 20 square kilometres, in the 12th Century AD. However, today, only 25 of these temples - scattered throughout a 6 square kilometre area - have survived.

As a part of the meeting, there will be an exhibition titled “Re(ad)dress : Return of Treasures" at the Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Centre (MCCC), which will be inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan and the Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER G. Kishan Reddy.

India assumed the G20 presidency on 1 December 2022, articulating the theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ – ‘One Earth · One Family · One Future’, which aims to foster, celebrate, and incorporate the diversity of cultural traditions amongst the member states while striving towards holistic living and creating a pro-people planet.