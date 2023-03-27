The working group on the environment and climate sustainability discussed water resource management with over 130 delegates from 19 G20 member countries, nine invitee countries and 13 international organisations in its second meeting on Monday in Gujarat.

Addressing the delegates, Debashree Mukherjee, Special Secretary of Jal Shakti ministry highlighted that management of water resources in a holistic manner is pre-requisite for the development of a nation and consequently water secured world.

She emphasised the need for collaboration and knowledge sharing in the field of water resources. “G20 India Presidency appreciates the valuable work, successful programmes, and innovations of water resources by G20 members," Mukherjee said. “India is committed to strengthen this cooperation in water resources development and management through sharing of the technical experiences, best practices, usage of state-of-the-art tools and technology and case studies of successful interventions in water sector for mutual benefits."

In today’s meeting, G20 countries and international organisations such as Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International Solar Alliance (ISA), United Nations Development Progam (UNDP) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) showcased their best practices on water resources management. The major themes of their presentations included waterbody restoration, rainwater management, groundwater management, drought and flood management among others.

The special secretary of the Jal Shakti ministry said, “India always plays an active role in such collaborative scientific endeavors as we truly believe in the concept of universal brotherhood & collective wisdom’, and always contributed for betterment of humankind and collectively, which will lead to One Earth, One Family and One Future."

Delegates were thereafter taken to water management practices sites of Gujarat.

The second working group meeting on the environment and climate sustainability will continue till Wednesday.