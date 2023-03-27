G20 delegates discuss integrated water resource management1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 09:39 PM IST
G20 India Presidency appreciates the valuable work, successful programmes, and innovations of water resources by G20 members, says Jal Shakti ministry official
The working group on the environment and climate sustainability discussed water resource management with over 130 delegates from 19 G20 member countries, nine invitee countries and 13 international organisations in its second meeting on Monday in Gujarat.
