G20 delegates visit Jan Aushadhi Kendra, shown interest in this scheme: Mandaviya1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 07:29 PM IST
- During last 9 years, there has been 100 times growth in number of Kendras from only 80 in 2014 to more than 9,300 Kendras, ministry of chemicals and fertilizers said
NEW DELHI : Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that the G20 nations‘ delegates have showed a great interest in implementing schemes like Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) in their respective countries.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×