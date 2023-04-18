NEW DELHI : Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that the G20 nations‘ delegates have showed a great interest in implementing schemes like Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) in their respective countries.

Mandaviya, who took 10 delegates to the Jan Aushadhi Kendra, explained to them how the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana ensures access to quality and affordable medicines for the people in every nook and corner of the country.

Mandaviya tweeted, “Explained to them the model of PMBJP and how it is benefitting the common people by providing quality and affordable medicines. The G20 delegates showed great interest in the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana and highly praised the noble initiative".

“Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana" is a popular public welfare scheme implemented by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, which has made significant impact to the lives of common people by providing quality medicines at an affordable price, which are generally 50%-90% less costly than branded medicines.

“During last 9 years, there has been 100 times growth in number of Kendras from only 80 in 2014 to more than 9,300 Kendras. The product basket has also been expanded to 1,800 medicines and 285 surgical devices. During past 9 years, total savings have been estimated at approximately more than Rs. 20,000 crores for the citizens," the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said.