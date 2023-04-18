G20 delegates visit Jan Aushadhi Kendra, shown interest in this scheme: Mandaviya

“During last 9 years, there has been 100 times growth in number of Kendras from only 80 in 2014 to more than 9,300 Kendras. The product basket has also been expanded to 1,800 medicines and 285 surgical devices. During past 9 years, total savings have been estimated at approximately more than Rs. 20,000 crores for the citizens," the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said.