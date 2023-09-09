The G20 leaders, meeting in New Delhi, have unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration. This declaration, according to India's G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, places a strong emphasis on several key priorities. These include fostering robust and sustainable economic growth, expediting advancements towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals, establishing a green development pact to promote environmental sustainability, and revitalising the spirit of multilateralism.

Amitabh Kant, in a series of posts on the platform X, underscored the importance of this achievement, hailing it as a milestone in contemporary global affairs. He described the current era as one that should be celebrated as a "golden age of human-centric globalisation." Kant also commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in steering India's G20 Presidency towards this shared vision.

The G20 Declaration is being hailed as both historic and groundbreaking. Notably, it has secured unanimous consensus on all fronts, encompassing developmental and geopolitical matters. Kant lauded the inclusion of new geopolitical considerations within the declaration, which, in his words, represent a compelling call to address the challenges facing the planet, promote the well-being of its people, uphold peace, and stimulate prosperity in today's complex world.

Kant further highlighted the magnitude of this achievement, underscoring the pivotal role played by Prime Minister Modi in shaping the G20's agenda. He remarked that India's G20 Presidency has been marked by unparalleled ambition, evident in the 112 outcomes and presidency documents generated, effectively tripling the substantive output compared to prior presidencies.

Summarising the core themes of the New Delhi Leaders Declaration, Kant outlined its focus on promoting strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive economic growth, hastening progress towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals, establishing a green development pact to ensure a sustainable future, fostering the evolution of multilateral institutions fit for the 21st century, and reinvigorating the principles of multilateral cooperation. This declaration, Kant asserted, paves the way for a new era of global collaboration and progress.

*With Agency Inputs