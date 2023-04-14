G20 meet discusses climate change, debt reform, others1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 09:51 PM IST
The meeting was held under the Indian G20 presidency on 12-13 April on the sidelines of the 2023 Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group.
NEW DELHI : Debt resolution of poor and middle-income countries, and the impact of climate policies on capital flows dominated the second G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Washington this week.
