G20 meet discusses climate change, debt reform, others

Ministers and governors reiterated the need to swiftly complete the ongoing debt treatments under the G20 Common Framework that supports low-income countries having unsustainable debt. The discussions also covered the impact of climate change-related policies on capital flows.During the session on sustainable finance, financial sector, and financial inclusion, the discussions focused on the mobilization of resources for climate change, the role of multilateral financial institutions in catalysing private finance flows for the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the role of the G20 in scaling up and encouraging wider adoption of social impact investment instruments.