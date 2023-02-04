The delegates attending the G20 Employment Working Group meeting showed keen interest in handicrafts, bronze products and other items displayed at an exhibition held here.

"The response of delegates has been good. They showed interest in dining items, worship bells and other articles. Spiritual and wellness benefits of the bronze items were also highlighted during the exhibition," Rajesh Kansara, MD of Kansara Metalex Pvt Ltd said.

Bronze decorative products also caught the attention of the delegates.

The process of millet cultivation and millet products were also displayed in the exhibitions.

Tej Singh, district project manager of Rajasthan Gramin Ajivika Vikas Parishad said that cookies and laddus made by Chamunda Mata Self Help Group were displayed in the exhibition.

India hosted delegates from 19 countries, European Union and 9 guest countries and 9 regional and international organisations.

The delegates from International Labour Organisation (ILO), Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), International Social Security Association (ISSA), World Bank, NITI Aayog, V V Giri National Labour Institute (VVGNLI) and other partner organisations also took part.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It is the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

