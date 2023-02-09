New Delhi: Deliberations of the Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) under the G20 Sherpa Track commenced with the first meeting of the ECSWG today at Bengaluru.

“Setting the tone for the ECSWG meetings, a discussion was held on how the theme of the India Presidency - Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One future, is championing a fundamental mindset shift from a sense of ownership of natural resources towards trusteeship, sustainable lifestyles, inclusion and universal oneness," the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.

Chandra Prakash Goyal, director general, forests, and special secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) set the context to the event and emphasised how G20 has played a vital role over the years in dealing with economic, financial, social, and environmental issues.

He highlighted that the India’s G20 presidency will propagate the cause through collective leadership to take forward the commendable initiatives from the past G20 presidencies to create tangible impact.

A.S Rawat, director general, Indian Council for Forestry Research and Education, discussed the global perspectives on the eco-restoration aspects specifically with respect to mining and forest fire affected areas.

During the session, representatives from G20 countries shared their experiences and best practices on Restoration of Mining and Forest Fire Affected Areas. Dr. Ruchi Pant from UNDP shared her experiences on conservation and preservation of ecosystems at mining affected area, specifically highlighting the work done in India.

Concluding remarks were delivered by Bivash Ranjan, additional director general, Wildlife, MoEFCC, highlighting key points raised during today’s discussion.

The first session of the three-day ECSWG event concluded on a hopeful note to create a rich dialogue among delegates to shape a future, where the world lives in harmony with nature.

Over the next two days, G20 members will deliberate on three key priorities identified by ECSWG.

In the second half of the day, delegates will be taken for site visit to the Kalkere Arboretum and Bannerghatta Biological Park at Bengaluru. At Kalkere Arboretum, the delegates will get an opportunity to experience the four predominant forest ecosystems of Karnataka state.

The delegates will be shown forest restoration models adopted in these ecosystems and the successful revival of faunal biodiversity in these areas. The Bannerghatta Biological Park will showcase the state-of-art butterfly park and animal safaris to the delegates. It will be an opportunity for Karnataka, to showcase its rich forest ecosystems to the world as well as its successful eco-tourism model.