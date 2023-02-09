G20: Environment, climate sustainability meeting begins in Bengaluru
G20 has played a vital role over the years in dealing with economic, financial, social, and environmental issues
New Delhi: Deliberations of the Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) under the G20 Sherpa Track commenced with the first meeting of the ECSWG today at Bengaluru.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×