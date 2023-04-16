G20 experts on World Bank reform kick off US meetings

And the final issue will be around general capital increase. The Bank has spoken about the fact that its leveraging capability is high. With a $20 billion paid-in capital, it could provide finances of upto $800 billion. “If its leveraging capability is so high, why can’t there be a general capital increase? But this is embedded in geopolitics," acknowledged Singh. If there is an increase in capital increase in a manner that affects voting share on the board, it will bring alive the fault lines between those who, at the moment, exercise control over the Bank such as the United States, and those who will seek greater control, such as China. Finding a way to ensure capital increase without affecting the balance of power will be the yet another challenge for the group.