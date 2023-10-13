G20 finance ministers adopt joint communique on crypto asset regulation roadmap
Finance ministers and central bank governors of G20 nations underlined the need for an action-oriented roadmap to achieve shared goals of macroeconomic and financial stability
New Delhi: Finance ministers and central bank governors (FMCGB) from G20 nations on Friday agreed to adopt the recommendations by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the roadmap for regulating crypto assets.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message