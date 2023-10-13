G20 finance ministers adopt joint communique on crypto asset regulation roadmap

New Delhi: Finance ministers and central bank governors (FMCGB) from G20 nations on Friday agreed to adopt the recommendations by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the roadmap for regulating crypto assets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a joint communique, the FMCGB underlined the need for an action-oriented roadmap to achieve shared goals of macroeconomic and financial stability. It also emphasized the need for effective, flexible, and coordinated implementation of a comprehensive policy framework for the regulation of crypto assets.

"We call for swift and coordinated implementation of the G20 Roadmap, including implementation of policy frameworks; outreach beyond G20 jurisdictions; global coordination, cooperation and information sharing; and addressing data gaps," the communique said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We ask the IMF and FSB to provide regular and structured updates on the progress of implementation of the G20 Roadmap on Crypto Assets. We support the ongoing work and global implementation of FATF standards on cryptoassets," it added.

The FMCBG communiqué also welcomed the two-part report of the G20 Independent Expert Group, led by NK Singh and Lawrence Summers, on strengthening multilateral development banks (MDBs).

It noted the need for transformative changes required in MDBs’ vision, operating models, and financing capacities to address global challenges of the 21st century. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We re-emphasise the need for an additional push for continued and further impetus for ambitious implementation of the recommendations of the G20 Independent Review of MDBs Capital Adequacy Frameworks (CAFs) within MDBs’ own governance frameworks while safeguarding their long-term financial sustainability," it said.

"We continue to encourage the MDBs to collaborate in areas such as hybrid capital, callable capital, and guarantees. We appreciate the enhanced dialogue between the MDBs, Credit Rating Agencies and shareholders and encourage continued transparency in the exchange of information and rating methodologies," it added.

Two reports released by the NK Singh-Lawrence Summers committee on MDBs have suggested an increase in their annual spending by $3 trillion by 2030, including $1.8 trillion for additional climate action, and $1.2 trillion for achieving other sustainable development goals (SDGs). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It has also reviewed multiple suggestions for reforms, elaborated on operational reforms, speed of response and private capital mobilisation, including prospects for scaling up of the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).

The comminique also emphasised the importance of addressing debt vulnerabilities in low and middle-income countries in "an effective, comprehensive and systematic manner".

"We continue to stand by all the commitments made in the Common Framework for Debt Treatments beyond the DSSI, including those in the second and final paragraphs, as agreed on November 13, 2020, and step up the implementation of the Common Framework in a predictable, timely, orderly and coordinated manner," it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"To this end, we call for continued discussion on policy-related issues linked to the implementation of the Common Framework for making appropriate recommendations," it added.

This was the fourth and final meeting of the FMCBG under the Indian Presidency of G20.

In September, at the leaders' summit, the G20 group of countries had adopted the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration, where consensus was achieved on all issues, including the divisive Russia-Ukraine issue, making it a historic win for India’s presidency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The declaration included areas of strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth, accelerating progress of sustainable development goals, reforms of multilateral development institutions and reinvigorating multilateralism, which were agreed upon by all participating countries.

"We commit ourselves to taking forward the actions mandated by our Leaders in the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration on Finance Track issues," it said, adding, “We welcome the upcoming 2024 G20 Presidency of Brazil and look forward to continuing our work on enhancing global economic cooperation to achieve strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth."

