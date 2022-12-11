G20 finance ministers, central bank governors to discuss finance, taxation at February meet

The first meeting of G20 finance and central bank deputies, a two-day event, starting 13 December, will mark the start of discussions on the finance track agenda under the Indian G20 Presidency. This meeting will be hosted jointly by the finance ministry and the RBI. The G20 finance track, led by finance ministers and central bank governors, focuses on economic and financial issues and provides a forum for global economic discourse and policy coordination, the finance ministry said in a statement. The first finance ministers and central bank governors meeting, also a two-day event, will be held in Bengaluru starting 23 February.

