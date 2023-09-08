New Delhi: The Union agriculture ministry will organize a two-day special visit to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in Pusa, New Delhi, by the spouses of G20 leaders during 9-10 September. The visit aims to spotlight India's advancements in agricultural research and technology.

Attendees will tour millet fields and view an exhibition focused on the burgeoning agri-tech startup ecosystem, which offers innovative technological solutions aimed at resolving real-world agricultural challenges. The event will also feature a culinary segment displaying millet-based dishes from each of the G20 member nations.

In addition, members of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) belonging to diverse tribes across the country, will showcase food items prepared with millets and marketed throughout the country.

The government plans to highlight its achievements in Research & Development (R&D) through presentations by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). The presentations will cover the latest innovations in precision farming, agricultural technology, and mechanization that are advancing the sector.

A special feature of the exhibition will be interactions with women leaders involved in the millet value chain—ranging from farmers to processors to entrepreneurs—from diverse regions of India.

A government statement said that the women farmers hail from 10 states leading the way in millet production: Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Assam. These states have initiated comprehensive plans to promote the cultivation, processing, marketing, and consumption of millets.