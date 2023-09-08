G20 first spouses to sample India's agricultural breakthroughs at Pusa Institute1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 08:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The Union agriculture ministry will organize a two-day special visit to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in Pusa, New Delhi, by the spouses of G20 leaders during 9-10 September. The visit aims to spotlight India's advancements in agricultural research and technology.