G20 Flower Festival inaugurated in Delhi's Connaught Place; see time, entry fee and other details1 min read . 02:50 PM IST
The four G20 countries that will be participating in the festival are China, Japan, Singapore and the Netherlands.
A two-day G20 flower festival has been inaugurated at Central Park, Connaught Place, in the national capital today i.e. on 11 March.
The flower festival was inaugurated by Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav and will see participation of several G20 nations. The four G20 countries that will be participating in the festival are China, Japan, Singapore and the Netherlands.
For the general public, the festival will remain open from 10 am to 7 pm and there will be no entry fee, the statement by the NDMC stated.
After the inauguration, the environment minister in a tweet wrote, “Inaugurated the G20 Flower Festival at New Delhi’s Central Park. It’s a sight to behold. Do visit and experience the vibrancy of colours and positivity at the Festival."
As per the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) statement, the objective of the festival is to showcase the vibrancy and colourful display of G20 members and guest countries.
Flower plants of different colours and varieties are on display in different forms and installations, it said. The NDMC has displayed different flower plants showcasing the diversity of the Indian Subcontinent. The corporation has provided the required space to all the participating G20 members and guest countries for the festival, the statement said.
The festival also showcases paintings or photographs of flowers such as national flowers or major flower gardens of G20 members and guest countries, it said.
