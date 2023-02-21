G20 FMs may discuss need for global economic coordination
- This is the first meeting of G20 FMs, central bank governors under India’s presidency
- The discussions will include talks on finding ‘lasting solutions’ to debt problems faced by low-income economies
New Delhi: Discussions at the first meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors under India’s presidency of the grouping will centre around the need for coordination among major economies to address global inflation and the “tough" macroeconomic environment, department of economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth said on Tuesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×