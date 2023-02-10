India's G20 Presidency: Everybody must have thought that G20 will be all about formal geopolitical meetings across the country. But you are wrong! Delhi is a G20 food festival with various G20 member countries participating in it. So get ready and treat your taste buds to a variety of cuisines of member countries.

The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) is organizing the G20 food festival which aims at people to enjoy the delicacies of member countries and guest countries.

Delhi's civic body has invited 29 countries to participate in the G20 food festival. An NDMC official said that the focus will be on unique Indian cuisines and it will create awareness of various international cuisines and knowledge about nutritional health and food preparation.

G20 food festival details

Theme: "Taste the World" and "International Year of Millets"

Venue: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi

Date: February 11 – February 12

Timings: 11 am – 11 pm

Entry: Free

It is noted that the member countries and guest countries will bring their own manpower, materials, and chefs for the food festival. Food will be available to visitors at the price decided by the sellers. The civic body has provided the required space for food stalls to all participating countries.

India assumed the yearlong presidency of G20 (Group of 20) on December 1. G20 or the Group of 20 countries includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the United States, along with the European Union.

Apart from the food festival, the national capital will also host a number of meetings of the grouping. A tulip festival will be organized on the lawns of Shanti Path later this month, while the G20 Flower Festival is planned for March 11 and 12 at the Central Park of Connaught Place. The NDMC will also organize a mini marathon near India Gate on March 12.