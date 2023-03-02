Consensus proved elusive as the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting under India's Presidency failed to arrive at a joint communiqué. Tensions over the war in Ukraine derailed India's efforts to achieve a consensus. This is the second ministerial level meeting where Russia and China refused to countenance Western criticisms of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The recently concluded G20 Finance Ministers meeting in Bangalore also saw similar tensions, with the attendant countries unable to agree on a joint communique after the meeting ended.

“There were issues. The issues, very frankly, concerned the Ukraine conflict on which there were divergences," said India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

While a joint communique remained elusive, India released a “Chair’s Summary and Outcome Document" summarising the meeting. New Delhi had released a similar document after the G20 Finance Ministers meeting late last month, when disagreements over Ukraine derailed prospects of a joint statement.

While acknowledging India’s inability to gain agreement on matters relating to the Ukraine war, EAM Jaishankar played up the agreement secured on a range of other issues from reforming multilateralism to securing food and energy security.

“In terms of the outcome document, you will see that there is bulk agreement on around 95% of the paragraphs. There were only two paragraphs on which we were unable to get agreement," said India’s top diplomat.

The two offending paragraphs, which contained criticism of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, were copied from the Bali Declaration, agreed to during Indonesia’s Presidency of the G20 last year. However, Russia and China refused to accept the critiques. During a press conference, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov indicated that intervening events since the Bali Declaration had rendered it untenable.

With Russia and China refusing to endorse elements of the Bali Declaration, which India helped negotiate, New Delhi must now find a new diplomatic baseline to bridge the ever worsening divide between the West and Moscow.