G20 foreign ministers fail to arrive at consensus

Consensus proved elusive as the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting under India's Presidency failed to arrive at a joint communiqué. Tensions over the war in Ukraine derailed India's efforts to achieve a consensus. This is the second ministerial level meeting where Russia and China refused to countenance Western criticisms of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The recently concluded G20 Finance Ministers meeting in Bangalore also saw similar tensions, with the attendant countries unable to agree on a joint communique after the meeting ended.

