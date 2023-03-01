G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, under India's ongoing G20 Presidency, will be held tomorrow i.e. on 2 March but the event will kick off from today night with a gala dinner.

In a special briefing by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting cleared the country's stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, reaffirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that "this isn't an era of war".

“'This isn't an era of war'. Dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward. The agenda is for the foreign ministers to discuss in the meet," the foreign secretary said.

Further adding, he also added that Russia-Ukraine conflict will be an important point of discussion when the foreign ministers from around the world meet during Thursday's Group of 20 (G20) gathering.

“Given developing situation of Russia-Ukraine, naturally, it'll be important point of discussion during Foreign ministers meet. Foreign ministers will be focusing on Russia-Ukraine situation, it'll be important to what they come out with, what understanding is developed," he said.

He further added, “Issues of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the world including economic impact and impact on development will also be focused upon in the meeting."

He refused to speculate on whether the G20 foreign ministers' meeting would be able to come out with a joint communique in the backdrop of widening differences between the West and Russia on the Ukraine conflict.

Giving more updates on the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting, Kwatra said “This would be the second ministerial meeting held under our presidency. The venue will be Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Center."

The meeting will be attended by 40 delegations including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, European Union, France, Germany, India as host, Indonesia both as immediate past president and ASEAN chair, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, UK, US (all G20 member countries).

The theme of India's G20 Presidency is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth. One Family. One Future."

Speaking on the agenda, the Foreign Secretary said that G20 foreign ministers' meet to deliberate on multilateralism, food and energy security, development cooperation, counter-terrorism. "What we expect from tomorrow's foreign minister meeting is a very clear, strong and all-encompassing message on problem of terrorism and need for G20 countries to fight against it together. Larger challenge of counter-terrorism & narco-terrorism will be in focus, he said.

During the Foreign Ministers meeting tomorrow, he added that EAM will be chairing two session of the foreign ministries meeting.

First session will focus on multilateralism, issues related to food and energy while the second session will focus on four or five key issues including new and emerging threats includes counter terrorism and narcotics, global skill mapping, focus on global talent pools.

Kwatra also spoke about Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi who will not be attending the G20 FMM. While answering to reporters, he said, "We understand that the Japanese Foreign Minister is not able to come because of his domestic compulsions but we are looking forward to a very active participation, active support in consultation with the Japanese delegation that is coming." Deputy Foreign Minister Kenji Yamada is scheduled to visit to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the foreign ministers of the member countries of G20 and he will talk about India's growing influence globally.

G20 includes the wealthy G7 nations as well as Russia, China, India, Brazil, Australia and Saudi Arabia, among other nations. The meeting comes days after a meeting of finance chiefs of G20 countries in Bengaluru which was overshadowed by Russia's war in Ukraine. Rising U.S.-China tensions are likely to feature at the foreign ministers' meeting while Kwatra said he also expected a clear message on terrorism. The role of crypto currencies will be a part of the message, he said.

(With inputs from agencies)