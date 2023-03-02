G20 foreign ministers meetings gridlock traffic in Delhi. Check routes here

G20 foreign ministers meetings gridlock traffic in Delhi. Check routes here1 min read . 02:47 PM IST
- Multiple locations across the national capital reported traffic jams on Thursday morning, with some delays lasting over 20 minutes
The G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting (FMM) held in the national capital on Thursday resulted in severe traffic congestion in parts of Central Delhi. The physical format of the meeting added to the traffic problems experienced in the city.
Traffic jams were reported at various locations in the Capital, including Sardar Patel Marg, Dhaula Kuan, Palam Flyover, Delhi Cantonment, near Qutub Minar metro station, and Dwarka Road from Gurugram to Aerocity.
Multiple locations across the national capital reported traffic jams on Thursday morning, with some delays lasting over 20 minutes. Commuters also faced difficulties due to unmanned police barricades hindering the smooth movement of traffic near India Habitat Centre in Lodhi Road.
The Delhi traffic police on Monday had earlier denied any plans for diversions or route closures for the G20 delegates.
However, in a meeting last week with different agencies including Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Central Public Works Department (CPWD), several issues such as road markings, signages, and diversions at 290 road junctions were discussed for implementation ahead of the G-20 summit, as cited by Hindustan Times. Delhi Police have mapped out VVIP movements and vulnerable spots such as hotels and parks to prevent traffic congestion.
The traffic jams were attributed to the arrival of delegates from G20 countries who were set to attend various summit-related meetings in Delhi.
According to the Delhi Traffic police, morning office hours also played a part in aggravating the traffic congestion in the city, as cited by Hindustan Times.
Along with the main G20 summit, which will be attended by state heads of 29 countries and chiefs of 15 international organisations, Delhi is also hosting seven additional events, starting from the foreign ministers' meeting on March 1 and 2.
The G20 delegates traveled to the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre for their respective sessions during the day. In the evening, they are scheduled to attend the Raisina Dialogues at Taj Palace, followed by a dinner with the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.
