G20 foreign ministers meetings gridlock traffic in Delhi. Check routes here

However, in a meeting last week with different agencies including Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Central Public Works Department (CPWD), several issues such as road markings, signages, and diversions at 290 road junctions were discussed for implementation ahead of the G-20 summit, as cited by Hindustan Times. Delhi Police have mapped out VVIP movements and vulnerable spots such as hotels and parks to prevent traffic congestion.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}