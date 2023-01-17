G20 foreign ministers to meet in New Delhi on March 1-2: Govt

G20 foreign ministers to meet in New Delhi on March 1-2: Govt1 min read . 04:47 PM IST
G20 foreign ministers meet
G20 Presidency
The G20 foreign ministers will meet in the national capital on March 1 and 2, said the government on 17 January.
India assumed presidency of the G20 on 1 December 2022. The country is currently part of the G20 troika comprising Indonesia, India, and Brazil.
