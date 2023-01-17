Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  G20 foreign ministers to meet in New Delhi on March 1-2: Govt

G20 foreign ministers to meet in New Delhi on March 1-2: Govt

1 min read . 04:47 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
File: PMC has beautified the Bund Garden road stretch ahead of the G20 meetings in the city.

  • India assumed presidency of the G20 on 1 December 2022.

G20 foreign ministers meet

G20 foreign ministers meet

G20 Presidency

G20 Presidency

The G20 foreign ministers will meet in the national capital on March 1 and 2, said the government on 17 January.

The G20 foreign ministers will meet in the national capital on March 1 and 2, said the government on 17 January.

India assumed presidency of the G20 on 1 December 2022. The country is currently part of the G20 troika comprising Indonesia, India, and Brazil.

India assumed presidency of the G20 on 1 December 2022. The country is currently part of the G20 troika comprising Indonesia, India, and Brazil.

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP