New Delhi followup: G20 discussing proposal for $1 trillion-a-year startup fund
Summary
- Funding to be taken up under Brazil’s G20 Presidency, says group chairman Chintan Vaishnav.
New Delhi: G20 nations are assessing a proposal to allow their startups access to 1% of the group’s gross domestic product every year from 2030, according to Chintan Vaishnav, outgoing chair of the Startup 20 engagement group under India’s presidency.
