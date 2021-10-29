G20 has made progress on vax recognition: Goyal

The G20 has made progress on mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccines and certifications while allowing enough policy space to countries to protect public health, India’s sherpa to the G20 and trade minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

Both the aspects of recognition of vaccines and certificates are being considered at the G20, he said after the G20 sherpa meeting ahead of the G20 leaders’ summit on Saturday and Sunday. “We all also recognize what nations would have as public policy and their own requirement of transparency, efficacy or public health and safety. We are confident that there is broad consensus and the language is being worked out on how to bring it in," he said.

G20 countries are also focusing on helping to build the capacity for faster approvals and for larger number of vaccines to be approved if found appropriate within the scientific framework, Goyal said. “Countries want to bring the sense and confidence to the world that we are committed to faster and resilient recovery, yet at the same time ensuring that there is sufficient policy space for nations to protect their own national interests," he said.

G20 finance and health ministers on Friday said in a joint communiqué that they will take steps to help boost the supply of vaccines and essential medical products and inputs in developing nations.

The ministers said they will take steps to remove supply and financing constraints to help advance towards the global goals of vaccinating at least 40% of the population in all countries by the end of 2021 and 70% by mid-2022.

“We reiterate our support to strengthen the resilience of supply chains, to increase vaccine distribution and administration, as well as manufacturing capacity in low- and middle-income countries, including through voluntary technology transfer hubs in various regions, such as the newly established mRNA hubs in South Africa, Brazil and Argentina, and through joint production and processing arrangements," according to the communiqué.

India supports the need for critical enablers for galvanizing global climate action such as commensurate, concessional climate finance, access to affordable and sustainable technology, and commitment to adopt sustainable lifestyles and responsible and consumption patterns, Goyal said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.