NEW DELHI: The meeting of health ministers from the G20, which took place in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on August 19, saw an agreement to establish stronger, fairer, and more comprehensive healthcare systems. The focus is on ensuring equal availability of secure, high-quality, and affordable vaccines, treatments, diagnostics, and other medical interventions. This effort is particularly aimed at benefiting nations with limited resources and smaller island nations in need.

The “outcome document" released after the meeting was built on setting up a research and development and manufacturing network for vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics, along with setting up a platform for making open-source, interoperable digital solutions readily available.

All G20 delegations, except for paragraph 22 which discusses the chair's summary concerning the geopolitical situation in Ukraine, reached consensus on the outcome document consisting of 25 paragraphs.

“They recognized the potential role of evidence-based traditional and complementary medicine in health and took note of WHO’s efforts in this direction including global and collaborating centres, and clinical trial registries. They also acknowledged the potential of evidence-based T&CM practices in public health delivery systems, provided they are rigorously and scientifically validated to be safe and effective as per WHO TM Strategy 2014-23, extended till 2025," said an official.

“They agreed that there is a need to collaboratively nurture an ecosystem of regional research and development and manufacturing for VTDs, particularly in LMICs, which can support equitable access and distribution, and is tailored to region-specific contexts, to address market failures and regional demand," added the official.

The G20 members committed to tackling AMR comprehensively following the One Health approach through strengthening multi-sectoral governance, coordination; research and development (R&D); infection prevention and control (IPC); water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH); improving awareness of AMR; promoting responsible use of antimicrobials including preserving the existing therapeutics across humans, animals and plant sectors through antimicrobial stewardship.