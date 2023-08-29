G20 health ministers call for equitable, accessible and inclusive healthcare1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST
G20 health ministers agree to establish stronger healthcare systems, focusing on equal availability of vaccines and treatments.
NEW DELHI: The meeting of health ministers from the G20, which took place in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on August 19, saw an agreement to establish stronger, fairer, and more comprehensive healthcare systems. The focus is on ensuring equal availability of secure, high-quality, and affordable vaccines, treatments, diagnostics, and other medical interventions. This effort is particularly aimed at benefiting nations with limited resources and smaller island nations in need.